GETTING OUT: EDITOR’S PICK

FRIDAY, APRIL 30: DRIVE-THRU SHOWCASE

11 a.m.-2 p.m. All are invited to drive through the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce’s parking lot to greet the staff and collect copies of the new Explore San Clemente City Guide and Business Directory. The first 50 guests will receive a mini turkey sub from the newest Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant on Avenida Pico. Additionally, participants will experience a mini business expo, raffle and masks giveaway. Invitations to the Chamber’s upcoming special events will also be presented. San Clemente Chamber of Commerce, 1231 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.492.1131. scchamber.com.

MaskNTreats – Photo: Courtesy of the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce

Friday, April 30

ONLINE TOUR OF MISSION SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

3 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano is offering online guided tours of its historic grounds every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Learn about the history and see the charming grounds and gardens of this South Orange County landmark. Cost is $45 for up to four devices, and the Zoom tour lasts up to an hour. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance. Check the Mission website for exact hours. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Saturday, May 1

VILLAGE ART FAIRE

9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Village Art Faire, hosted by the San Clemente Downtown Business Association and now located in the SC Community Center parking lot, offers a variety of work, including photography, fine art, jewelry, ceramics, fused glass, home décor, botanicals, textile art, and more. Visitors can expect to find many of their favorite artists, as well as some new faces. 100 North Calle Seville, San Clemente. 949.218.5378. info@scdba.org. scdba.org/.

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente.

southoccarsandcoffee.com.

FIRST® TECH CHALLENGE

1-4 p.m. The robotics teams Operation T.A.C., iBOTZ and Brain Stormz will co-host an outdoor FTC scrimmage designed for teens interested in head-to-head competition using a sports model. Teams will design, build, and program their robots to compete on a 12-feet-by-12-feet field, in an alliance format, against other teams. Robots are built from a reusable platform, powered by Android technology, and programmed using Java-based programming languages. Pacific Coast Church, 2651 Calle Frontera, San Clemente. 949.940.2600. infor@pccsc.org.

Sunday, May 2

FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Shop for a wide selection of fruits, vegetables and artisanal goods from organic growers at the Community Center/San Clemente Public Library parking lot. 100 North Calle Seville. 949 361 8200. san-clemente.org.

Wednesday, May 5

BACKYARD OPEN MIC NIGHT AT KNUCKLEHEADS

8-10 p.m. Knuckleheads’ backyard is open for food, drinks and live music. Performers of all skill levels are welcome. If you are a musician, do stand-up comedy or the spoken word, this is the place to be on Wednesday nights. So, come down, grab a drink and go for it. Knuckleheads Sports Bar, 1717 North El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. knuckleheadsmusic.com.

