Goddard School Breaks Ground in San Clemente

By Zara Flores for San Clemente Times

Vikram Boyapati and Anu Nalluri are bringing the nationally acclaimed early education school and daycare, Goddard School, to San Clemente. It will be located at 1351 Calle Avanzado in Talega. Boyapati, Nalluri and their team broke ground on June 27, and construction on the new building continues, with a planned opening in December.

“We (Nalluri) both love kids and are passionate about kids and education,” Boyapati said. “When it comes to children, you have to be passionate.”

The couple’s franchise will be the third in Orange County, joining those in Ladera Ranch and Lake Forest. Their vision for their franchise of Goddard is to have three separate age groups, each with its own dedicated areas and playground: infants, 6 months to 2 years; toddlers, 2 to 3 years; and preschoolers, 3 to 6 years.

Their team consists of Paul Mawhorter of Pacific Construction Group; Andy Hinman of Andy Hinman Construction and Consulting; Derek Wolf of Wolf Design Studio; and Jared Davis of JLL.

Boyapati said it took about two years to get to the point of groundbreaking, including one year of searching for a proper location that would work as a school facility. It took several tries, permits and evaluations for the couple to find the location that will help them transform children’s lives.

After all of the work they’ve put in the past two years, Boyapati, Nalluri and Hinman were overjoyed to put on some hardhats and take sledgehammers to the wall, finally breaking ground on the project.

They are also hoping to make an impact on the lives of those in the Veterans of Foreign War nonprofit organization.

All spare materials in the building and those that can be salvaged during the construction will be given to VFW, which offers a wide range of services and programs for veterans, from financial to mental well-being. One of Hinman’s construction workers is a member of VFW and felt the project could help make a difference with these donations.

Part of the Goddard School curriculum is F.L.E.X., a fun learning experience, which helps children learn through hands-on experience. They also have STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and math, which specifically targets fast-growing industries in the United States.

For more information about the Goddard Schools, visit GoddardSchool.com. To get in contact with Vikram Boyapati, email Vikram.Boyapati@gmail.com.