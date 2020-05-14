Golf Club Raises Funds to Support Municipal Course Employees

Staff

Nearly $18,000 was raised in donations to supplement the income of the bar staff and teaching pros at the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course, which had closed for several weeks amid stay-at-home orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The San Clemente Municipal Golf Course Men’s Club put on the fundraiser through a GoFundMe page, raising $17,739 with the help of 225 individuals from both the men’s club and the women’s club, Club President Kurt Luebke told the San Clemente Times.

According to Luebke, the club has more than 700 members who use the municipal course as its home course, which hosts more than 35 annual tournaments and competitions a year. The club, he said, has an outstanding relationship with the professional teaching staff, the pro shop workers and bar staff who were out of work for roughly seven weeks.

The city closed the course, along with other city-owned or city-operated facilities, on March 16. The course was reopened to the public on May 2.

Luebke said the club has been working on dispersing the money to the employees and should be wrapping up those payments by end of the week.