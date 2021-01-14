Government Agencies Celebrate Oso Parkway Bridge with Virtual Ceremony

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

An online grand opening celebrating Oso Parkway Bridge was simulcast on Jan. 13 through The Toll Roads’ Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The six-lane bridge facilitates a connection between Los Patrones Parkway and State Route 241 for traffic. There are three lanes in each direction, dedicated bike lanes, and sidewalks.

The Transportation Corridor Agencies, County of Orange, and Caltrans hosted the event. The event featured elected officials, remarks from Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and others, project video, and drone footage, a press release said.

