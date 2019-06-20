Graduates and their mothers, along with the event’s chair, pose for a photo at the 2019 Rose Medallion Ball: From top left to right: Nicole Lewis, Demetra Lewis, Leslie Shanley, Sarah Moore, Lisa Gill, Janet Vandenburg, Rose Medallion Chair Carolyn Mower, Betty Zoe, Aileen Ghyzel, Donna Ward, Kristine Trenary, Alison Northrup, Sydnie Northrup. Bottom left to right: Devyn Shanley, Chloe Moore, Eryn Gill, Samantha Gill, Megan Vandenburg, Julia Zoe, Taylor Ghyzel, Jessalyn Ward, Seidy Trenary. Photo Courtesy of Accent Portraits by Diana
EYE ON SC, News Bites

Graduates Honored at Rose Medallion Ball

Assisteens of Capistrano Valley, a philanthropic organization that promotes volunteer work for teens in grades 8-12, honored their graduating high school seniors at the 2019 Rose Medallion Ball held at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa.

The event, chaired by Carolyn Mower, honored members of this year’s senior class, including 10 graduates of San Clemente High School and three others from St. Margaret’s Upper School, California Preparatory Academy and San Juan Hills High School. Each senior was escorted by family as part of the traditional ceremony.

An auxiliary of the Assistance League of Capistrano Valley, Assisteens annually honors members of its graduating class who have made significant contributions to their community.

Members are active in philanthropic projects and fundraising activities throughout the school year. Throughout this four- to five-year program, Assisteens also provides members with opportunities for self-improvement and character-building experiences while fostering key life skills. Members also create friendships and memories that last a lifetime.

Jennifer DeMoro Jewelry designed the custom Rose Medallions for the senior recognition.

