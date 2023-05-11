By Jake Howard

A standout competitor and role model for the San Clemente High Triton surf team, Addison McPhillips has been enjoying a lot of competitive success over the past year. As the grom life goes, McPhillips just wrapped up her NSSA career on a beautiful high note.

With the NSSA Southwest season finale coming to C Street in Ventura, McPhillips made the drive north to compete in her last regular-season event.

“No stranger to right pointbreaks, she was in her element in the fun, lined up rights of the Pipe,” the NSSA reported. “With a polished approach and linking solid maneuvers together, Addie finished off the regular season with her best performance and first win of the year!”

A huge congrats to McPhillips on finishing her NSSA days with a bang. No doubt, big things are on the horizon, as the women’s movement is roaring in San Clemente, and she’s right there with the most talented girls in town.

With McPhillips already having some WSL experience under her belt, we can’t wait to see where she takes her surfing from here.

