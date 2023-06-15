By Jake Howard

When it comes to big boards and classic cars, Addy Anderson is all in. A team rider for the Doheny Longboard Surfing Association, as well as San Clemente High School, her natural grace and impeccable style give her surfing a special, classic timelessness.

A talented goofy-footer steeped in the finer point of Golden Era longboarding, Anderson makes it look way easier than it is when she’s in the water.

As far as her local haunts go, you’re likely to find Anderson enjoying the multitude of options at Doheny or perhaps cruising at San Onofre. A savvy competitor when the opportunity presents itself, she represents the Doheny Longboard Surfing Association in various events up and down the coast.

Not only does Anderson have her act together on a longboard, she’s no slouch at school, either. Proudly enrolled in San Clemente High’s prestigious Auto Academy, most recently she’s been working on refurbishing an exquisite 1971 Ford Ranger. Just wrapping up her sophomore year, Anderson finished with a 4.0 GPA.

Oh, yeah, and she spent her spring break down in Mexico building homes for those less fortunate. In the water, in the garage or on the road, Anderson's moving and grooving in the right direction.