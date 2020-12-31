Grom of the Week: All the Groms

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

To all the groms out there who kept the stoke level high this year and made the absolute most out of some challenging days, the next set wave is all yours.

Every week in this space, we get to celebrate the accomplishments of one grom or another from San Clemente or Dana Point, but for this week’s installment, it seems only fitting to throw out big shakas to all the kids, young and old, who kept surfing, kept helping their families stay healthy and happy, and made the most of the situations in which we’ve found ourselves.

Max Beyer. Photo: Courtesy of Max Beyer/PVW

From schools shutting down, to beaches closing and our favorite contests getting put on ice for the summer, you’ve made a lot of sacrifices and you’ve experienced a moment that can only be considered historic. But every time I saw groms down at the beach, they were stoked out of their minds to be in the water.

Surfing’s good like that. Whether you’re the youngest grom just floating out there with the tide or a salty old man, we’re lucky to be able to ride waves together and enjoy the ocean. Here’s to many more waves in the New Year!

Related