Grom of the Week: Avery McDonald

By Jake Howard

Displaying a new endorsement sticker on her board, Avery McDonald of San Clemente went on a roll last week at USA Surfing’s Prime Series event.

Held in fun 2- to 3-foot surf at Church, she battled her way through the highly competitive Girls Under-16 division, surfing her way into the Final, where she took a very respectable fourth place.

Avery McDonald. Photo: Courtesy of USA Surfing / Kurt Steinmetz

Making the most of her opportunities in and out of the water, McDonald recently announced that she’d joined the team at Monster Energy. The surf team already boasts a wildly talented roster, including world tour star and local hero Griffin Colapinto, as well as Brazilian high-fliers Filipe Toledo and Yago Dora.

One of only a handful of young women on Monster’s surf program, the new partnership is a huge chance for both McDonald and Monster to push the sport ever forward.

McDonald has also been grinding through NSSA events with much success. From making the finals at the West Coast Regionals a few weeks back to a big win up in Santa Cruz, when contests finally resumed in February, she’s a constant threat no matter what division she’s entered or in which surf spot she’s paddled out to compete.

Only 13 years old, good things are happening for McDonald, and there are sure to be more to celebrate in the not-too-distant future.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

