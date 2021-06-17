Grom of the Week: Avery McDonald

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

As we dive deeper into summer, things are starting to seriously heat up among the NSSA ranks.

Last weekend, the Southwest Division landed in Huntington Beach, where the winner of the Open Super Girls division was San Clemente’s Avery McDonald. Edging out her friend and fellow local rising star Mia McLeish, it was Avery’s first Southwest Open win of the season.

“I knew I had to catch the right waves with an actual clean face, because conditions were so windy,” McDonald told the NSSA after the victory. She added, “Wave selection was the key, so I could push my turns harder to get the bigger scores.”

Avery McDonald, pictured far left, shows off her first place plaque from the NSSA following her win at the Open Super Girls Division in Huntington Beach last weekend. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

An ideal warmup for the upcoming USA Surfing Championships at Lower Trestles, McDonald has been selected to compete in both the Under-14 and Under-16 divisions. The event runs from June 21-25 and is well stocked with local talent, as well as some of the best up-and-coming surfers from around the country.

And in case you were wondering if these groms are going to score some surf? Yes, they most certainly are. According to Surfline, there’s a consistent run of south swell on tap that should keep the waves in the 4- to 6-foot range for the duration of the event.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Related