Grom of the Week: Bella Kenworthy

By Jake Howard

It’s been a hot minute since we caught up with Bella Kenworthy, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been doing what she does best—smashing heats.

The San Clemente talent was on a tear at the Super Girl Pro in Oceanside last weekend. Ripping through heat after heat, en route to a very respectable third-place result, she promptly dispatched North America’s top-tier talent, including American Zoe Benedetto, as well as Japan’s Anon Matsuoka.

Kenworthy’s brilliant run was eventually halted by San Clemente’s Sawyer Lindblad, who went on to win the event.

Bella Kenworthy. Photo: Courtesy of WSL/Steinmetz

At 16 years old, this is the third time in Kenworthy’s young career that she’s made the finals of a WSL Qualifying Series contest. Currently ranked fourth in the WSL’s North American Qualifying Series rankings, she’s made the quarterfinals or better in every contest she’s surfed this season.

Dipping her toes in the water of the WSL Challenger Series, Kenworthy finished in ninth place earlier this summer at the U.S. Open of Surfing, one of the most competitive, high-pressure events on the planet.

Looking to keep her momentum, Kenworthy next will be heading back to the East Coast for the Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will run from Nov. 11-13.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

