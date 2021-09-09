SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

There are few things that fire us up more than siblings supporting and cheering each other on. That’s exactly how 7-year-old Brock McDonald was selected for this week’s Grom of the Week—his older sister, Avery, nominated him for the honor.

A couple weeks back, Brock enjoyed his first Western Surfing Association (WSA) contest at San Onofre’s Trail 6 and ended up winning the Under-9 division.

“He got a 9.5 in his first heat, which is higher than I have ever scored in a contest,” explained Avery, who’s also been featured here as Grom of the Week.

Brock McDonald. Photo: Courtesy of the McDonald Family

“Had the time of my life at my first WSA contest,” shared Brock on his newly set-up Instagram page.

There are no shortage of brother and sister duos out there who have taken the surf world by storm. Perhaps most notably is Hawaii’s Mason and Coco Ho.

“It’s such a special thing,” shared Mason. “We push each other, we laugh together, we watch out for one another; we’re so lucky to be able to be surfers together.”

The prime surf season for Southern California is upon us, there’s a ton of surf in the forecast, and no doubt Brock and Avery are going to be on it.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

