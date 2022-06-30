Grom of the Week: Bryse Celaya

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

“One town, one team!” That was the chant San Clemente High surfers Bryse Celaya, Charlie Stevens, Jake Lee and Andrew Blackmore shouted out as they made their way into the Salt Creek lineup for the NSSA National Scholastic Championships earlier this month.

In the final for the JV men, four out of the six competitors wore the Triton colors.

In a down-to-the wire duel, Celaya and Blackmore led the pack during the final, and as time ticked off the clock, it was Celaya who managed to hold onto the top spot and win the JV national title.

Bryse Celaya. Photo: Courtesy of the Celaya Family

The future of Triton surfing is certainly bright, as evidenced by Celaya’s victory, which was celebrated by the whole team and his friends, who chaired him up the beach.

But the NSSA National Scholastic Championships weren’t the only contest on Celaya’s mind. He also spent the week competing in the Rip Curl Grom Search as well. A competitive animal, he’s putting in the time and work in the water, and the results are clearly showing.

Riding the momentum into summer, Celaya’s got big plans in the near future. He’s looking to compete in more of the Rip Curl Grom Search events and is on the wait list for the Vans U.S. Open. The NSSA National Championships in Huntington Beach are also right around the corner.

Expect great things to come out of this kid.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

