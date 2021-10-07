Grom of the Week: Charlotte Smith

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Besides being the greatest competitive surfer in the history of the sport, Kelly Slater’s also pretty handy with a golf club. If you keep your eyes peeled, you may just spot the elusive GOAT around the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course. But the 11-time world champ may have a tough time with Charlotte Smith.

A lover of the beach, ocean and riding waves, Charlotte recently swung by the Rip Curl WSL Finals to check out the action, but her true passion is golf. As of late, she’s been competing in local tournaments and winning all kinds of ribbons in driving, chipping and putting contests. She’s a shark!

A lot of people spend their whole life trying for a hole-in-one, but at only 11 years old, Charlotte just nailed her first ace on Talega Golf Club’s 8th hole. Smashing it with an 8-iron from 108 yards out, it’s fair to say she would have taken the skin off Slater on the hole.

Inspired by professional golfer Ryann O’Toole, a 2005 San Clemente High grad and occasional surfer who won her first LPGA Tour title at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open in August, Charlotte hopes to follow in Ryann’s footsteps and play high school golf and maybe beyond.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

