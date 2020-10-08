Grom of the Week: Curren D’Andrea

By Jake Howard

We’ve got our youngest-ever Grom of the Week. Dropping into the world on Oct. 2, welcome to the lineup, Curren Gray D’Andrea.

Son of proud parents Frankie and Tristin D’Andrea, the local San Clemente tribe is now one stronger. And we’re pretty sure, like his namesake, he’s going to have the best cutback in the business.

“You came in this world and filled our lives with love we didn’t know existed. Looking forward to learning, teaching and loving you,” wrote Frankie in his birth announcement.

Typically, this section of the paper is reserved for groms who can already stand up on their surfboards, but the arrival of Curren has us all kinds of stoked. Frankie and Tristen are part of the heart and soul of our local surf community.

Frankie has been a key collaborator with the Gudauskas boys on their Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation initiatives over the years, and without his tireless work and ever-present stoke, the San Clemente Boardriders Club wouldn’t be what it is today.

Meanwhile, Tristin is an indispensable member of the team at Stance. They’re going to be amazing parents.

No doubt we’ll see Curren at Lowers splitting peaks with young Canyon Gudauskas sooner rather than later. The next generation’s coming, and it’s awesome. Congrats to the entire D’Andrea ohana.