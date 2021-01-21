Grom of the Week: Dane Matson

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

The story goes that somewhere around 1963 or ’64, The Sandals were jamming in a garage in a house above T-Street. Young filmmaker Bruce Brown had just been surfing when he followed the music up the street and struck up a conversation with the band. Shortly thereafter, they were in Miles Davis’ Hollywood studio recording the soundtrack to Brown’s movie, The Endless Summer.

Point being, surfing and music go way back in San Clemente, and lately Dane Matson’s been keeping the tradition going with some loose jams with his buddies. Already a ripping surfer, he shreds on the guitar, too.

Dane Matson. Photo: Courtesy of @gromarazzi

While his older brother, Kade, has been rocking a helmet at Pipeline this winter, Dane’s been tapping into the unbelievably good vibes around the area lately. With all the swell in the water, the stylish goofy-footer’s been putting a lot of flow and style into his surfing. Dare we say that we see shades of a youthful Nate Yeomans? Dane’s also been putting in the time with the San Clemente High surf team and will be a potent weapon on the squad this season.

And when the tide bottoms out and the wind comes up, it’s rad to see Dane plugging into the amp and making some music with his friends. Who knows? Maybe he and the boys will record the next great surf soundtrack.

