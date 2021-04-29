Grom of the Week: Dane Matson

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

It was another big week of NSSA action up in Ventura last weekend. With a healthy south swell pumping and springtime conditions, a whole slew of local groms scored some great results in the chilly waters.

But this week, we’re shining some much-deserved light on San Clemente shredder Dane Matson.

Grinding through multiple divisions, Matson finished second in the hotly contested Open Junior division, as well as a very respectable fourth-place finish in the always competitive Open Men’s division.

Dane Matson. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA/Scott Flanders

A powerful, goofy-footed surfer, Matson is getting more and more dangerous every time he throws on a jersey.

As of late, he’s been competing not only among the NSSA ranks, but is also a valuable member of the San Clemente High School surf team and is a constant threat in the USA Surfing Prime contests.

Also, at the start of the year, we highlighted Matson and his buddies, who have been playing in a band called Haze. The band is still hammering power chords and keeping the distortion turned up. And, hopefully, with the world reopening again, you’ll see them on a stage near you this summer.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

