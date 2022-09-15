Grom of the Week: Dane Matson

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

The recent heat wave, amazing water temperature and pumping south swells can only mean one thing—school’s back in session. And while students are, indeed, in their classrooms, it also means that it’s time for the San Clemente High Surf Team to get back in the water and prep for another epic season.

Anchoring the Triton squad this year is powerful goofy-footer Dane Matson. A regular at Lowers, with his older brother, Kade, Matson is already out on the global surf stage. Matson’s looking to keep the family’s winning ways going.

Matson first caught our eye when he landed a Grom of the Week feature as a spry 9-year-old.

Dane Matson. Photo: Courtesy of @vickgoddard

“I like school, making new friends, playing with friends at recess and learning new things, because I want to go to college someday, and I don’t want to be a hobo,” he told the San Clemente Times at the time. “It’s important.”

Still brimming with school spirit, at the top of his game in the water, it’s a safe bet the transient life isn’t in the cards for Matson. He’s focused, determined and extremely talented, as he looks to lead the Tritons to more glory this year. The future is wide open.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

