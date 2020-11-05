Grom of the Week: David Gibson

By Jake Howard

Breaking into a lineup is never easy, but in the true spirit of aloha, this week we’d like to welcome 15-year-old David Gibson to the zone. A ripping freshman at Cal Prep Academy and San Clemente High, Gibson’s family recently relocated from the beautiful California Central Coast to San Clemente.

Getting straight into the swing of things, he’s been logging serious water time at Lowers before and after school. And in terms of what inspires him, true to his Morro Bay and Pismo Beach roots, Gibson said, “I like it when the waves are big and pumping, and you get that nervous and excited feeling.”

“I really like the San Clemente lifestyle and the warm water, compared to the Central Coast,” he added.

A fan of Griffin Colapinto and John John Florence’s surfing, he’s taking style cues from the boys and aspires to reach that same level.

“I am very competitive and really like surfing in competitions. I started surfing in the NSSA last year, and I’m excited to see where it will take me,” Gibson said. “I also love travel and looking forward to surf trips to great breaks around the world.”

From all of us surfers in San Clemente and Dana Point, welcome to the neighborhood, Gibson. We’re stoked to be sharing some waves with you this fall and winter; hopefully, it pumps!