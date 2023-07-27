By Jake Howard

Soaking in the surf life, 11-year-old Fin Innis is a grom on the move.

Coming off a great weekend at the inaugural 2% Classic surf event at the San Clemente Pier, Fin started off the summer with a cast on his wrist after a fall on his skateboard. The injury, though, hardly slowed him down, as he bounced right back.

“As soon as his cast came off and he moved into a splint, he rode his bike to T-Street and got barreled on his boogie board to mark the start of his own summer fun,” his sister, Lucy, explains.

A weapon on a surfboard or skateboard, Fin started competing when he was only 6 years old. Next year, he’s looking forward to attending Shorecliffs Middle School and trying out for their powerhouse surf team.

Already working with coaches Anthony Maltese and John Daniels, he’s putting in the hard yards to set himself up for success in the future.

Fin also shreds on a skateboard and can often be found ripping it up with Shane Sheckler and the Footplant Skate crew.

And somehow between surf and skate sessions, Fin’s also a San Clemente Junior Guard and has dedicated himself to becoming a master of beach and ocean safety.

Time’s flying by this summer, and Fin undoubtedly is making the most of every minute of it.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.