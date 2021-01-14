Grom of the Week: Finn McCarty

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Jake Howard

There comes a time in a grom’s life when it’s time to get out of the comfort zone and dip their toes in deeper waters. Last week, San Clemente’s Finn McCarty did just that.

Growing up in the Trestles zone, the talented goofy-footer, who’s been featured here as Grom of the Week in the past, stepped up his game on the famed North Shore of Oahu. Supported by a tight group of friends and mentors, 11-year-old McCarty paddled out at Waimea Bay for the first time and bagged himself a couple bombs.

One of the most iconic big-wave breaks in all of surfing, The Bay was first ridden in 1957 by Harry Schurch, Greg Noll and a small group of pioneers. The spot has been challenging surfers ever since and is perhaps most famous for the big-wave contest held there in memory of the late Hawaiian waterman Eddie Aikau.

For generations, charging Waimea has been a rite of passage, and McCarty’s off to an epic start.

“Gonna remember this day at Da Bay forever. Next time I’ll get a bigger one,” he wrote on Instagram.

Can’t wait to see it, Finn. Go get ’em!

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

