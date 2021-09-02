Grom of the Week: Finn McCarty

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

It was a big weekend for California’s next generation of surf stars, as the NSSA 2021 West Coast Regional Championships were contested in Huntington Beach last week. Congratulations to San Clemente’s Finn McCarty, who won the Open Mini Grom division, facing a small-scale south swell in the water and a ton of talent from all over the Golden State.

“Couldn’t be more stoked on my biggest win yet,” McCarty shared with his friends and fans on Instagram.

Finn McCarty. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

For McCarty, who’s been ripping lately, both in and out of a jersey, the win was the icing on a great summer of surfing. The goofy-footer’s air game is quickly reaching new heights, and he’s got style for days.

Earlier in the year, McCarty went on a tear and finished second in the Under-12 division of the USA Surfing Championships at Lowers. For the effort, he earned himself a spot on the USA Surfing Development Team, where he’ll be able to continue to get more heat strategies dialed in, fine-tune his technique and take his surfing to the next level.

And with the prime surf season of fall and winter almost upon us, don’t be surprised to see McCarty and his crew doing their thing up and down the coast and in Hawaii. More good things are surely on the horizon.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

