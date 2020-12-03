Grom of the Week: Finn McCarty

By Jake Howard

It’s crazy how fast kids around here develop skills on a surfboard. Seems like one day they’re getting pushed into mellow rollers by dad, and the next, they’re busting airs. Such is the accelerated development of Finn McCarty’s brilliant surfing lately.

All of 10 years old, the goofy-footer has been logging some serious water time and putting in the work. And for the effort, as well as enduring the dropping water temps, he deserves a little shine. Fine-tuning his attack, Finn’s surfing has gotten more powerful and explosive. He’s got a sick layback hack on lock, and his above-the-lip bag of tricks seems to be getting bigger by the day.

Finn McCarty. Photo: Courtesy of Finn McCarty

One of the things that’s most telling about Finn’s progression is how much his timeless, epic style has developed. He’s mature beyond his years, and there are some classic old-school vibes flowing in his approach, harnessing the best of resident style-lords such as Nate Yeomans, Chris Ward and the Gudauskas brothers.

In or out of the water, Finn has a killer sense of style. His boards are always colorful and have a lot of pop, the wetsuits provided by his sponsor Visla are always fun and vibrant, and he’s even been known to mow some foam now and again.

Finn is a surfer’s surfer, and it’s rad to see all the passion paying off, as he just keeps getting better and better.