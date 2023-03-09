This week’s Grom of the Week goes out to the always-stoked Happy Sager, an invaluable member of the Shorecliffs Middle School surf team. Last week in our reporting about the squad’s recent performance, it appears that spell-check got the better of us and errantly corrected her name to “Happy Sugar.”

As much as sugar makes everyone happy, in this case, we’re talking about the ripping, up-and-coming surfer Happy Sager. Sorry about that, Happy.

That being said, Happy has a lot to be, well, happy about. She’s been on a roll as of late. Posting solid results all season, Happy’s currently ranked third in the Western Surfing Association’s Under 14 Girls division.

A dangerously consistent competitor, she’s also sitting in second in the Scholastic Surf Series’ Orange County Middle School Shortboard rankings.

More than just a competitive machine, dipping her toes into heavier waters this winter, Happy just recently got back from her first trip to the North Shore of Oahu. Charging the big Hawaiian surf, she not only survived the experience—complete with her first reef cuts, a rite of passage for any surfer—she flourished in the powerful conditions.

The stoke is real; keep charging, Happy!

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.