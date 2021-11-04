Grom of the Week: Harvey Nelson

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Big ups this week to Harvey Nelson, who’s coming off a commanding win in the Menehune Division of the recent NSSA competition at Ventura Point. Held in fun, 2- to 4-foot peaky conditions, he was able to hold off a talented pack of local “frothers” to take home the victory.

After the competition, he was asked, “Would you rather surf perfect waves or surf every wave perfect?” Harvey nailed the answer: “Surf every wave perfect!”

A regular down at Lowers, the 11-year-old Shorecliffs Middle School student got his first NSSA win.

Harvey Nelson. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

A threat any time he pulls on the jersey, Harvey’s also been doing time at the Western Surfing Association events, as well as the Scholastic Surf Series, where he just made the semifinals of both the shortboard and longboard divisions.

Riding locally crafted boards from Eric Rumaner, Harvey has also teamed up with local shredder Kai McPhillips, who’s been coaching him through some recent competitions.

Clearly, the work is paying off with some solid results. Hopefully, this is the start of some big things to come for the stylish regular-footer.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

