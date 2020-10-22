Grom of the Week: Hayden Rodgers

By Jake Howard

It’s a huge week for all the groms around the country with aspirations of winning an NSSA National Title. After the 2020 NSSA season was largely derailed due to the pandemic, the good people who run the organization fought tooth and nail to bring Nationals back this year. And they’ve done just that.

This week, NSSA Nationals will be taking place at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina.

There’s no shortage of talent in the draw, but one of the local crew whom we’re pulling for is back-to-back National Junior Airshow Champion Hayden Rodgers.

“The winners of each will not only be crowned National Champions, but it’s ‘winner take all,’ so each champion will take home $500,” explained the NSSA. “Some Juniors even entered the big boy Airshow and could pocket $1,000 on a double victory.”

Rodgers can fly with the best of them. He put in serious water time this summer and has been surfing tack sharp lately.

Last December, Rodgers suffered a near-drowning mishap at Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu. Luckily, rescuers were on scene immediately and were able to save his life. We’re wishing Rodgers, who’s fully recovered and surfing better than ever, the best of luck at NSSA Nationals as he continues to pursue his surfing dreams.