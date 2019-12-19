Grom of the Week: Jack Sanseverino

By Jake Howard

It’s often said that surfing is a “selfish pursuit,” but not if you’re 14-year-old Jack Sanseverino. A freshman at San Juan Hills High, he claimed the Capistrano Valley South High School boys shortboard league title last week, but was quick to share the spotlight.

“I want to thank my teammates, my friends in the water, and my coaches,” Sanseverino told the San Clemente Times. “Without them, I wouldn’t have the drive or ability to keep progressing. I would also like to thank my parents for supporting me and helping me with boards, entry fees, rides and all the other stuff that allows me to do this.

“And I would like to call out and congratulate Lindsey Gattis (a freshman at SJHHS) for winning her girls shortboard league title and Luke Cara (sophomore at SJHHS) for winning the boys longboard league title.”

As they say, teamwork makes the dream work.

“The surfing community is one like no other, and that it creates a family. When you paddle out at your normal spot, you always see your buddies, cheer them on and have conversations in the water,” Sanseverino said. “This isn’t only for free surfing, however, because at San Juan my surf team is like my brothers and sisters. The bonds that have been created within the team are irreversible, and I believe all of us will stay in contact throughout our lives.”

Only 14 years old and already wise beyond his years. Thanks for the inspiration, Jack. Stay epic!