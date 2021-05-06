Grom of the Week: Jacob Brown

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Jumping on a surfboard for the first time at the ripe age of 5 years old, Jacob Brown’s enjoyed the same, time-tested natural progression as most local surfers. Getting his feet wet at Doheny, he quickly graduated to San Onofre and now, at 13 years old, is one of the rising stars in the lineup at Salt Creek.

A seventh-grader at Marco Forster Middle School, he not only is a key member of the surf team, he’s also a 4.0-GPA student and quite the talented footballer. Selected to be part of the Mamba FC, owned by the late Kobe Bryant, he played on the squad from 2016 through 2020, when, sadly, the program ended.

Lately, Brown has been working with surf coach Lucas Taub to develop his skills in the water. He also enjoys the support of Killer Dana Surf Shop, Rumaner Surfboards and Dana Point Surf Club family.

Jacob Brown. Photo: Courtesy of Jaedon Williamson

A regular in Scholastic Surf Series events, he’s a first-year competitor in the WSA, where he is moving up in the rankings and enjoying competing among the best surfers in the exceptionally talented Under-14 division.

With summer almost here and all kinds of swells starting to roll, we can’t wait to see where Brown’s talent takes him next.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

