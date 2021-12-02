Grom of the Week: Kai Thompson

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

Last week, Dana Point’s Kai Thompson rolled into the NSSA Nationals in Huntington Beach and finished in second place in the Explorer Boys Super Groms Division. The 11-year-old was on a tear—and he isn’t hard to miss given his penchant for colorful wetsuits and surfboards.

Already a master of modern media, Thompson has more than 18,000 followers on Instagram and knows full well how to harness the power of social media. Whether he’s stand-up surfing, hammering the shore break on his skimboard or pulling into closeouts at Salt Creek—all while wearing his multicolored florescent wetsuits—Thompson has dialed in his act and enjoys the support of a number of reputable brands.

Kai Thompson. Photo: Courtesy of @kaithompson_1morewave

Taking a page out of the book of area skimboard freak Blair Conklin, whose Instagram reach extends well past a quarter-million followers, Thompson’s videos are highly entertaining. And because he’s so stoked, so is his audience.

Whether he’s doing work in a jersey and posting big contest results or having the time of his life cutting his next video, Thompson knows what having a good time in the ocean is all about.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Related