Grom Of the Week: Lexi Rynne

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

Just when the water warms up and the weather improves, all of a sudden, the 2022-23 school year is knocking on the door. Barreling into sixth grade at Bernice Ayer Middle School, San Clemente’s Lexi Rynne is fired up for the adventures ahead.

Learning to surf at the ripe age of 11, Lexi explains, “I was in Kauai when my uncle pushed me into my first wave.”’

Lexi Rynne. Photo: Courtesy of the Rynne Family

This summer, she’s been logging some serious water time around the local lineups.

“I mostly surf at Cotton’s with Anthony Maltese’s SC Surf Club. I also like to surf at Lowers, Church and Middles,” Lexi says. “I’ve been going a lot this summer with friends and for training with my other coach, Jack Lazenby.”

Lexi dove into the world of WSA contests this past year and is pumped to pull the jersey on again this upcoming season.

In terms of surf stars whom she admires, Lexi says, “Two people I look up to are Carissa Moore and Griffin Colapinto, because they are the best of the best, and they are so mindful and happy all the time.”

In terms of what inspires her to get in the water, Lexi’s motivation is unwavering.

“When I am surfing, I am doing what I love, and I can work on my surfing goals like getting better at big cutbacks,” she says.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Related