Grom of the Week: Lucas Senkbeil Cassity

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

Lucas Senkbeil Cassity claimed his first NSSA National Title this summer when he won the Boys division at the National Championships in Huntington Beach. Demonstrating maturity beyond his years, his surfing was fast, radical and progressive.

But even more than that, it was his focused, tough-as-nails mindset that carried him through heat after heat. Punching well above his weight, he also finished third in the Juniors division.

Lucas Senkbeil Cassity. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

Cassity has been on an absolute competitive tear this summer. Prior to his big results at NSSA Nationals, he ran the table at the USA Surfing Championship at Lowers, where he won both the Under 14 and Under 16 divisions.

“What a week! Waves were firing for the last couple days of the USA Prime Championships,” he shared on Instagram. “I am so happy to be able to drop some big numbers and take the win in both Under 14 and Under 16 divisions.”

Lucas has shown up here as a Grom of the Week in the past, and after the summer he has had, he definitely deserves all the good things coming his way right now.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Related