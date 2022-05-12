Grom of the Week: Lucas Senkbeil Cassity

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

San Juan Capistrano’s Lucas Senkbeil Cassity is going to have to add a lot more space to his trophy case if he keeps topping podiums the way he has been lately. An absolute weapon on his backhand with power for days, Cassity lets his results speak for themselves.

Cassity, who’s coming off two finals appearances at the NSSA regular-season finale at Salt Creek last weekend, has been a constant threat all year long. At the NSSA event at Ponto in San Diego the previous week, he won the Under 16 division.

Lucas Senkbeil Cassity. Photo: Courtesy of USA Surfing

The local waters have been good to him this spring, allowing Cassity to step up his game on the USA Surfing level. He won the Under 16 division and finished runner-up in the Under 14 division at the T-Street contest. Before that, he swept both divisions at the event at Church.

Any conditions, any size, Cassity is quickly proving how versatile—and dangerous—of a surfer he’s becoming. If he’s been this good during a season filled will some challenging surf and cold water, it’s going to be fun to see him go off when things really heat up this summer.

