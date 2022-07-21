Grom of the Week: Luke Wyler

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

Big ups to San Clemente’s Luke Wyler, who took out the Air Show at the recent NSSA National Championships in Huntington Beach. This marks his first NSSA national title.

A creative, stylish regular-footer, Wyler’s grown up among the best and brightest at Lowers, and all that water time paid off with the big result. He’s also started dipping his toes in the water at the WSL Qualifying Series events, where’s he’s gaining some invaluable experience.

A few months back, Wyler headed down to Mainland Mexico with Hayden Rodgers and Cannon and Carson Carr to get some warm-water training in those epic south-of-the-border pointbreaks.

The crew scored great waves and illustrated why this next generation is going to start shaking up the establishment really soon.

Soaking it all in, Wyler also logged some time on the North Shore of Hawaii last winter. Almost as comfortable pulling into the barrel as he is launching above the lip, Wyler’s quickly becoming a brilliant all-around surfer, dangerous in any and all conditions.

Representing Rip Curl on the nose of his board, Wyler’s been riding shapes from Timmy Patterson for a while now, and they’re looking great under his feet. Big things are on the way. If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com

Related