Grom of the Week: Luke Wyler

By Jake Howard

As an ultra grom, Luke Wyler was dubbed “Lowers Luke” by his friends, because he was always out at Lowers flaring things up.

A little bigger, a little stronger, Wyler’s still ripping Lowers, but he’s also been posting some solid results now that the surf competitions are back. Last month, he won the Open Juniors division of the NSSA West Coast Regionals in some outstanding conditions.

Luke Wyler. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA Surf

And this May, Wyler will compete in the 14-and-Under Division of the 2020/21 Rip Curl GromSearch National Final at the BSR Surf Resort in Waco, Texas.

Wyler’s also upped his game in wedges and wind swell beach breaks, where his barrel-riding chops are getting better and better. But more than anything, let’s talk about his air game. High-flying and endlessly creative, his time spent in Hawaii, Northern California and the wave pool in Texas have served him incredibly well.

Refining his rail game at Lowers all these years, now adding a whole array of above-the-lip maneuvers, he’s become incredibly well-rounded. And as his recent contest results would indicate, he’s also become incredibly dangerous when he pulls on a jersey.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

