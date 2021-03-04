Grom of the Week: Marlo Leigh Harris

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

When last we checked in with Marlo Harris, it was right before the pandemic hit and she’d just moved to Dana Point. A year down the tracks, we thought it would be good to check in on her and see how she’s handled these crazy times. Turns out, she’s been smashing it.

Now a member of the Bernice Ayer Middle School surf team, the 11-year-old has been competing on both a shortboard and longboard. And with less time in the classroom due to distance-learning policies, she’s been making great use of her time by training harder and getting in the water more than ever.

Marlo Leigh Harris. Photo: Courtesy of the Harris Family

Coached by Jason Young, a lifeguard captain at Salt Creek, Harris has also been fired up on the restart of the Western Surfing Association season.

Competing up and down the California coast, the family recently ventured up to Santa Cruz for a dip in the chilly Northern California waters. Her brother, Logan, is also frothed out, fired up and a key member of the Dana Hills High surf team.

Both Marlo and Logan have been working closely with Dan Boehne at Infinity Surf in Dana Point to dial in their boards and make sure they have the equipment they need to achieve their dreams.

When she’s not in the water or studying, Marlo’s been getting into horseback riding in San Juan Capistrano, but that’s another story entirely.

