Grom of the Week: Marlo Leigh Harris

By Jake Howard

Big ups to Dana Point’s Marlo Leigh Harris, who kicked off October by taking out the Super Girls’ Division, as well as finishing third in the Women’s Division at the Northwest Open NSSA contest in Santa Cruz.

Held in pristine 2- to 4-foot surf at the iconic Pleasure Point, Harris called the conditions “almost perfect!”

The 12-year-old also lists her favorite subject as science, and her favorite pre-heat playlist at the moment is Queen.

Marlo Leigh Harris. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

Last year, Harris was featured here as Grom of the Week and was also coming off a big performance in the chilly waters of Santa Cruz.

Since then, she’s continued to maintain her dedication to surfing and has been training hard to achieve the level she’s reached. A regular at Salt Creek and Lowers, she’s as stoked as she is inspired.

Back in August, Harris dipped her toes in the water of the Western Surfing Association’s 16-and-under Girls Shortboard division and finished a very respectable third against much older competition.

And now, with winter approaching and a proven track record in colder water, surely bigger things are in store for Harris when the northwest swells start pumping.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

