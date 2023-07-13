Big congratulations to Dana Point shredder Marlo Leigh Harris, who just won her second consecutive Under 14 national title at the NSSA National Championships in Huntington Beach. Surfing up a few divisions, she also finished fourth in the Open Women’s final.

Driven, inspired and dedicated to being the best surfer she can be, Marlo’s been putting in the hard work all year long to accomplish her goal—and nothing was going to stop her, not even competing with 13 stitches in her foot.

It all started in 2017 when Marlo won the Grom-O-Rama contest in LA’s South Bay. Moved by the experience, she’s a two-time national champ, member of USA Surfing’s development program and a valuable member of the Shorecliffs Middle School surf team just six short years later.

Accomplishments in the water aside, Marlo’s also an amazing role model for her friends and those with whom she competes. Celebrating her Mescalero Apache heritage, her connection to the ocean and natural world runs deep.

With summer only half over, we have to wonder, what’s next for Marlo?

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.