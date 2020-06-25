Grom of the Week: Marlo Leigh Harris

By Jake Howard

Moving to a new town is never easy, and it’s especially challenging when you’re 11 years old and your world’s turned upside down by a global pandemic. Even so, Marlo Harris handled the challenge like an absolute champion.

“We moved to Dana (Point) two weeks before the COVID-19 closure, and I had only three more months of fifth grade left, so I told my mom to homeschool me, because I really wanted to focus on surfing in the mornings,” said Marlo, who’s been ripping down at Salt Creek through all of this. “I hope that school will reopen in the fall and that I can surf for a middle school team.”

With all of her priorities in the right place, Marlo is working hard to accomplish some lofty goals.

“Someday, I will be the first Native American girl on the USA Team—someday soon,” she said.

And in terms of what inspires Marlo to get out in the ocean and get after it, the list is long and amazing:

“Beautiful sunny days inspire me,” she said. “Glassy water inspires me. Poipu inspires me. Barrels inspire me. Sea life inspires me. Storm swells inspire me. Saving the ocean inspires me. Oh, and also watching Lawn Patrol on WSL gets me psyched!”