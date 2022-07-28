Grom of the Week: Mika Baker

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Moving from Washington to San Clemente in 2021, Mika Baker’s love for surfing has blossomed from a fun hobby to full-time passion. Settling right into the local lineup, she captured the only freshman spot on the San Clemente High Tritons’ longboard team in 2022.

New to the competition side of surfing, Mika found her groove under Coach John Dowell and made the most of her opportunity to learn and be mentored by the upperclassmen. She’s also developed some solid technical skills and a keen eye, as she’s embraced surf lifestyle and action photography.

Over the past six months, Baker earned an internship at the Warm Collective, an all-female photo/design studio owned by world-famous photographer Serena Lutton.

The internship allowed Baker to work on marketing campaigns for brands such as Roxy, as well as model and shoot in its Warm Water Workshop—a two-day intensive water photography workshop that utilizes the latest water housings from Aquatech.

Baker is currently supported by Roxy and excited for her upcoming sophomore year at San Clemente High.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

