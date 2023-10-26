Last weekend, the third stop of the NSSA Southwest Open season scored epic 4- to 6-foot surf in Oceanside, and rising to the occasion was San Clemente’s Moses Hennings. Acing the Mini Grom division, Hennings took the win after a nail-biter of a final.

“The final was a seesaw battle from the start to the final minute,” the NSSA reported. “Moses pulled off clutch heroics, tearing up a wave at the buzzer. The score dropped in at a massive 8.93, which gave him the W—his second of the season. What an exciting final! The groms were killin’ it.”

A fast, creative surfer, Hennings’ air game is next-level. From ripping the pier to Lowers, he’s following in the long-standing San Clemente tradition of radical, progressive surfing.

And with a Hurley sticker on the nose of his board and the good people at Lost Surfboards supplying him with boards, Hennings is enjoying some solid support from a couple of the best brands in the industry.

If we’re celebrating the future of local surfing this week, Hennings is most definitely one to keep an eye on. Like so many of his peers, he’s going places.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.