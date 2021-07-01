Grom of the Week: Nate Stacy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

This week’s Grom of the Week is years overdue, but as they say, there’s no time like the present. Nate Stacy’s passion and stoke for surfing is as pure as it gets.

Stacy’s been psyched on surfing ever since he traded his Steph Curry jersey for a wetsuit back in first grade, and lately, he’s stepped up his game to a whole new level.

A stylish goofy-footer, Stacy’s recently enjoyed the splendor that is the Indonesian archipelago, and his surfing has blossomed as a result.

“He’s been putting some time in out there in the Indian Ocean,” confirms proud uncle Pat Stacy, who happens to be one of the world’s most talented surf photographers.

Nate Stacy. Photo: Courtesy of the Stacy Family

“I have a special place in my heart for that little guy. He’s a very smart kid, but he has a huge, loving heart,” continues Pat. “Every time we’re together, he’s the one on the ground with our little tykes, and he lights up their world. In fact, that’s what he is, he’s a light to everyone around him.”

A product of Capo Unified’s Spanish immersion program, Stacy next year will be barreling into eighth grade at Bernice Ayer Middle School. Then, who knows? Because he’s bilingual, it seems like a trip down to the points in Mexico should be next on the itinerary—but all good things in time.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Related