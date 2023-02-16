With NSSA, WSA and USA Surfing events going off lately, it’s been a busy few weeks in the world of high-stakes grom competitions. Rising to the occasion lately has been San Clemente’s Noah Lavik.

Lavik’s strong run kicked off with a win at the Scholastic Surf event at the Oceanside Pier this month. Surfing for Shorecliffs Middle School, his win in the Boys Shortboard division helped propel the school to win over rivals Bernice Ayer Middle School and Marco Forster Middle School, which finished second and third, respectively.

Keeping his roll going, Lavik then surfed a few heats at the USA Surfing Prime event, also held in Oceanside, and finished a very respectable second in the Boys Under 14 division. With Zion Walla taking the win and Tanner Sandvig in third, it was a San Clemente sweep.

“We’re starting to see these divisions surfing with flair and consistency rivaling that of those in the U18s,” explained USA Coach Ryan Simmons. “I’m always happy to see the Junior team surfers progressing, but also learning along the way.”

As we slide into the spring and summer months, we’re going to be seeing a lot more of this young crew tearing through the competitive ranks, and like we saw last weekend, Lavik is going to be right there in the mix.

