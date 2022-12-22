Show up and blow up! That’s something you hear at the beach or skatepark from time to time, and it’s something Otis Sanders has exemplified from the jump.

“I knew Otis would be ‘sending it’ when he was still in my tummy; he had this kind of explosive energy,” Otis’ mother, Cory Scurlock, says about her son, a second-grader at Concordia Elementary School in San Clemente.

“Fascinated with his big brother’s skateboard, one day when he was about 2 years old, he got on one, and he’s been just sending it ever since,” she adds.

This past September, Otis won the 7 and Under division at the San Clemente Open and has been rolling ever since (pun intended).

“Otis has also been competing in (California Amateur Skate League) events since the end of 2021,” reports his father, Thomas Sanders. “He placed second in the 2021 nationals 7 and Under division at Woodward West in Tehachapi.”

“He’s competed in a total of seven CASL events in 2022. Most recently, in November at the Volcom skatepark in Costa Mesa, he placed first in street and park, and second in vert,” his father continues. “In January 2023, he will be traveling to Florida and will compete in nationals for vert, park and street.”

When he’s not skating, you may find Otis skimboarding or playing soccer, football, basketball or golf. Whatever he’s up to, the kid shreds!

