Grom of the Week: Peeta Kenworthy

By Jake Howard

Showing up and blowing up at the NSSA event in Huntington Beach last week was Peeta Kenworthy, who captured the 10 and Under Division for a much-deserved victory.

A regular around the San Clemente zone, from T-Street to Trestles, Peeta can most often be found ripping with her supremely talented brothers and sisters. Fortunately for Peeta, she has four siblings to enjoy the ocean with, and when they paddle out, the vibes are always right.

Peeta Kenworthy. Photo: Courtesy of Jason Kenworthy

A goofy-footer like her old man, Peeta surfs with a ton of style and has no problem hammering the lip when the opportunity presents itself.

Not just a talented surfer, Peeta takes after her older sister, Bella, and lights up the skatepark, too. Part of the Pink Helmet Posse, a girls’ skateboard brand, Peeta’s been rolling around on four wheels pretty much her whole life, and it shows. Like her surfing, she features heaps of style on the skateboard with a penchant for going big.

Congrats on the NSSA win, Peeta. Surely, there are more to come this season.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

