By Jake Howard

There’s so much joy to be had in watching a young, up-and-coming surfer elevate their game and hit their stride. It’s been pretty clear for a while that Rex Hennings is brimming with talent, but over the past month, he’s definitely leveled up.

Just finishing his sophomore year of high school with a 3.7 GPA, Hennings just turned 16 and is the proud owner of a freshly minted driver’s license. Right after turning 16, he was in the thick of things at the U.S.A. Surfing Championships at Lowers.

Surfing in the Under 18 and Under 16 divisions, he powered through some tough competition to take fourth place in the Under 16s.

Prior to that, Hennings joined a crew of the country’s best, young surfers at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore for a Rip Curl GromSearch event. Scoring a perfect 10 on one wave, Hennings came away with the GromSearch crown, a $600 check for best maneuver and a new custom shape from Lost Surfboards.

Up next, Hennings is headed to Bali this month to film a part in an upcoming surf movie project.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.