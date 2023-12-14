Because he’s an ambassador of stoke and good vibes, it’s always fun to check in and see what Rex Hoffman has been up to lately. Turns out, he’s been busy.

Most recently, Rex was down at T-Street for the Western Surfing Association competition, where he took a very respectable runner-up finish in his division—and was gracious enough to congratulate his buddy Zacky Taylor on his podium-topping performance.

Before that, Rex pulled on the jersey at the Koastal Kaos and Surfers Healing events, where he put in brilliant, high-scoring performances.

When he’s not rallying his friends on the contest scene, Rex has been making the most of the early winter surf. Ripping every empty peak between Strands and Trestles, the stylish little goofy-footer is showing the froth is real.

And with some decent northwest energy in the water lately, he’s been punching above his weight in some solid, overhead conditions.

Enjoying the support of the good people at Vissla and riding beautiful little surfboards from Timmy Patterson, Rex already has a lot of fans out there, and it’s going to be amazing to see where he takes his surfing in 2024.

