Big ups to San Clemente’s Ruby Stringfellow, who’s been on a tear in USA Surfing’s West Coast Surfing Prime events. Last weekend, she headed up to Santa Cruz for the competition, and in the large, cold conditions stood strong to take her second Under-14 win in as many events. It was hardly a walk in the park, but she was able to negotiate the big, wintertime swells at Steam Lane and put in a brilliant performance.

During a great weekend for a number of area surfers, San Clemente’s Peeta Kenworthy took third in the same division, while Tanner Sandvig took third in the Under 14 Boys and Eden Walla won the Under 18 Girls division.

Prior to her run up the coast, Ruby recorded her first USA Surfing Prime win in Huntington Beach earlier in the season. She’s also been making her presence felt among the WSA ranks and collecting plenty of hardware there, as well.

Dedicating herself to her surfing goals, you may find Ruby putting in the hard yards training in and out of the water. Starting the new year with a bang, we can’t wait to see what the rest of 2024 has in store for Ruby.