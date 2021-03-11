Grom of the Week: Sawyer Dimick

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

“Every wave is different,” explains Sawyer Dimick. “No wave is the same; there is always room to progress.”

That is one of the beautiful things about surfing: every wave, no matter how perfect, offers a new and different experience.

“You can always learn something new,” Sawyer explains.

All of 5 years old when she started surfing at Doheny and San Onofre on her Girl In The Curl soft-top, today you can mostly find the seventh-grader shredding around Trestles and T-Street.

Sawyer Dimick. Photo: Courtesy of Jason Kenworthy

As for her local heroes, “I look up to Caroline Marks, because her surfing is just so powerful and aggressive,” Sawyer says.

The oldest of six kids, Sawyer’s already looking beyond the local pond.

“In the next 10 years, I see me improving a lot in surfing and hopefully traveling around the world surfing,” she says.

Already lighting up the local contest scene since competition restarted, Sawyer recently finished third in the Open Girls division at the NSSA West Coast Championships. Back in a jersey, surfing better than ever, undoubtedly, big things are ahead for Sawyer, and hopefully she’ll be traveling the world chasing waves sooner rather than later.

