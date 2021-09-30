Grom of the Week: Sawyer Dimick

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

While all eyes were on the U.S. Open in Huntington Beach this past weekend, a little further north, the NSSA Southwest Open Division descended on Ventura Harbor.

During the first event of the season, the seas were pumping with 6- to 8-foot surf, and every surfer who paddled out deserved a medal of honor. However, a special shout-out goes to Sawyer Dimick of San Clemente, who won the highly competitive Super Girls division.

An eighth grader at Vista Del Mar Middle School, the 13-year-old regular-footer described the conditions simply as “heavy.”

Sawyer Dimick. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

A distinguished member of the United States Junior National Development Surf Team, Dimick has made a couple appearances here as the Grom of the Week, and now that she’s kicked off the NSSA season in such fine form, we figured it was important to let everybody know.

Other winners in Ventura included Tanner Sandvig, who won the Mini Groms, and Bella Kenworthy, who won the Girls’ and Women’s divisions.

Congrats to all the groms who proved it’s just as important to learn to duck dive as it is to slide your fins.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

