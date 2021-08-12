Grom of the Week: Sawyer Lindblad

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Big ups to San Clemente’s Sawyer Lindblad, who finished runner-up at Jack’s Surfboards Pro in Huntington Beach last weekend.

Edged out by Oceanside’s Caitlin Simmers, it was another solid result for Lindblad. Both surfers are only 15 years old and represent an extremely talented new generation of young women coming up through the ranks.

For the effort, Lindblad has now qualified for the WSL Challenger Series this fall. Consisting of four events in California, Europe and Hawaii, she could potentially earn herself a spot on the 2022 Championship Tour if she can string together some solid results.

Sawyer Lindblad. Photo: Courtesy of WSL

“When I got the word I was in the Challenger Series, I was so happy,” Lindblad told the WSL. “It was such a fun event, and I wanted to get another win, but I’m just excited to be back in the QS jersey and make another Final. I can’t wait to see what happens next and looking forward to it all.”

The first stop of the Challenger Series will be the U.S. Open in Huntington Beach this September.

Other local standouts at the Jack’s Surfboards Pro included Cole Houshmand, who finished in third, as well as Bella Kenworthy, who finished in fifth.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

